Vermont Delegation Visits SPP State Partner North Macedonia

Members of the Vermont National Guard attend a celebration for Army Day at the Ministry of Defense in Skopje, North Macedonia, August 18, 2021. The holiday commemorates the creation of the Mirče Acev battalion in 1943. The battalion laid the foundation of the People's Liberation Army of Macedonia that fought against the Axis forces during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General, and a delegation of leadership from Vermont visited North Macedonia as part of the State Partnership Program.

After almost 30 years of partnership, Vermont and North Macedonia continue to build strong bonds and learn from one another through military, government and civilian interactions.

The partnership between Vermont and North Macedonia started in 1993 and is one of the longest partnerships in the State Partnership Program administered by the National Guard Bureau. Vermont leaders have supported and witnessed North Macedonia become the most recent country to join NATO.

The delegation from Vermont included: Brig. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont Adjutant General; Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Edwards, Vermont Senior Enlisted Advisor; CW5 Jim Woodworth, Vermont Command Chief; Lt. Col. Hazel Kreider, Vermont National Guard SPP Director; Lt. Col. Chris Ruggerio, Executive Officer to the Adjutant General and Maj. Nathan Fry, Bilateral Affairs Officer to North Macedonia.

“What impresses me most is the work ethic and focus I have witnessed from our partners from North Macedonia in the past several years,” said Knight. “The degree of participation, and scope of multinational exercises this early in North Macedonia’s NATO membership is indicative of the positive direction we get to be a part of.”

The delegation attends several ceremonies, meetings, tours of military and civilian installations, and receives updates on past and present projects.



One of the ceremonies attended by the delegation for this visit was the Army Day celebration on August 18, 2021. On this day, Brig. Gen. Knight honored Radmila Shekerinska, Defense Minister of North Macedonia, with the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal for being an outstanding and vital colleague for the State Partnership Program with the Vermont National Guard at the Ministry of Defense in Skopje, North Macedonia. Army Day commemorates the creation of the Mirče Acev Battalion in 1943. The battalion laid the foundation of the People’s Liberation Army of Macedonia that fought against the Axis forces during WWII.

Following the Army Day celebrations, Brig. Gen. Knight met with Mr. Bekim Maksuti, PhD, Protection and Rescue Directorate Director, to discuss domestic response operations and capabilities. As part of the civilian-to-civilian aspect of the SPP, Vermont has sent representatives from the state’s Emergency Management Team, among others, to exchange best practices for disaster relief.

“The U.S. Ambassador and country team, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. European Command, and the 4th Security Forces Advisory Brigade and many other agencies are significant in this cooperation,” said Knight. “Our partnership is a part of the continuity of effort in successfully achieving those goals.”



The Vermont delegation had the opportunity to meet with general staff, several ministers and directors. They also had the privilege of meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski, the President of North Macedonia, at the Presidential Residence on August 19, 2021. These meetings are an integral part of continuing the growth and bond between North Macedonia and Vermont.

“Another positive area for me was the degree of engagement with the President of North Macedonia, the Minister of Defense, Chief of Defense, General Staff and several ministers and directors throughout the government of North Macedonia,” said Knight.

The following day found the Vermont delegation at the Public Health Institution, Health Center Probishtip, North Macedonia. There they were able to view renovations to the health center that were funded by the United States through the U.S. European Command. Renovations included the emergency room, roof, gas heating system and sanitary facilities. In addition, the United States provided North Macedonia with $465,000 in medical equipment that will go directly towards COVID-19 response efforts.

After exchanging gifts at the health center, the delegation continued on to the North Macedonia Army base in Shtip. Once there, Vermonters were shown a static display of some of the equipment used by the Army of North Macedonia.

“The continued good work of our colleagues from North Macedonia and the members of our Guard was clearly evident.” said Knight, “the training and readiness of the Light Infantry Brigade Battle Group, development of Krivolak Training Area and the willingness to engage in areas beyond ‘mil to mil’.”

Brig. Gen. Knight met with Brig. Gen. Hadji Janev at the Krivolak Training Area to discuss possible future uses for joint training at the range. The Krivolak Training Area is diverse and can be utilized for a variety of training exercises.



“(North Macedonia) remain(s) incredibly committed to our partnership,” said Knight. “In my view, our partnership is one of the strongest and busiest within in the entirety of the State Partnership Program. I certainly look forward to continuing our partnership for another 28 years.”