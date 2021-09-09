Seeking a career path with adventure, lifelong prospects and family tradition, future sailor Ronald Drake enlisted into the U.S. Navy, Sept. 9.



Born in San Diego, Drake moved across five states while growing up as a military child. The experience traveling and the influence of his family helped shape his goals when deciding to join the Navy.



"I knew what I wanted to do," said Drake. "ASVAB prep and support from my family gave me a clear vision to follow my dreams."



Drake said he was excited to develop new skills in the military.



"The Navy was my focus because of all the different job opportunities they offer," said Drake. "My mom let me do my own thing and said never give up on what you want to do in life."



His mother, Master Chief Navy Counselor Sara Drake, recently transferred from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami to join NTAG New England as the Chief Recruiter on Aug. 30, 2021. She accompanied her son during his official swear-in at the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station.



"I am incredibly proud," said Drake. "I want him to be happy with his decision and to be satisfied. I firmly believe that starting this journey with the Navy will give him that."



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 TAOCs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations worldwide. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:11 Story ID: 404848 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Sailor Follows Family Tradition, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.