USS George H. W. Bush Conducts First RAS since DPIA

ATLANTIC OCEAN - The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) completed its first replenishment at sea (RAS) Sept. 8 since entering Drydocking Incremental Maintenance availability in 2019.

RAS is a method of transferring fuel, munitions, and stores from one ship to another while underway. RAS capability allows GHWB to refuel aircraft at sea, supporting mission capability and flexibility through sea-based logistics.

“Being able to flex our seamanship muscles by bringing another ship alongside us, less than 200 feet and with tensioned wires and hoses hooked up, is pretty awesome,” Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jesse Gazur, GHWB’s assistant first lieutenant. “My Sailors on station come from all over the world and unite as a team to accomplish something both difficult and hazardous. Also, being one of the only navies in the world able to do what we do enables us to stay out on station and in the fight no matter where in the world we need to be.”

GHWB took on over a million gallons of aircraft fuel from the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) during the several hour evolution. It provided valuable training and experience for the navigation watch standers.

“It is awesome to be a part of the team that is bringing GHWB back to the Fleet,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Rogers, the GHWB’s officer of the deck during the replenishment. “I was honored to be the OOD for her 1st RAS since DPIA. It was a group effort by all hands involved and safely executed.”

GHWB is conducting flight deck certification, which tests and evaluates equipment and personnel in preparation for future operations.

To learn more about USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), visit www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn77 and www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN77.

