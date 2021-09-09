A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit is slated to fly over the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL season opening game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept.12, at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.



Continuing a long-standing tradition between Team Whiteman and our community partners, the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the stealth bomber will launch the game with a rumbling demonstration of precision air power during the opening ceremonies right before kick-off at 3:25 p.m. CST. B-2 Spirit ground crew operators from Team Whiteman will be on-site for support of the flyover.



The B-2 Spirit is America’s bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. It is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman AFB, Missouri, 45 miles east of Kansas City.



For all media requests, contact the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs team at 660-687-5727, emailing 509bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil or by visiting www.whiteman.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:52 Story ID: 404842 Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US Hometown: WARRENSBURG, MO, US Web Views: 53 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit to kick-off KC Chiefs 2021 season opener with flyover at Arrowhead Stadium, by MSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.