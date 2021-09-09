Tennessee National Guard honors Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss at McGhee Tyson

MCGHEE-TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.—Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard honored Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss here as part of a dignified arrival at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday.



The dignified arrival was followed by a formal procession, where a convoy of police officers and other emergency response vehicles escorted him and his family to Mynatt Funeral Home in the Halls community. Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen lined each side of Briscoe Drive here to render a salute as the procession departed the base.



Knauss, 23, a native of Corryton, was originally received at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29 following his Aug. 26 death while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The incident that caused his death, as well as 12 other military members, is still under investigation.



“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and fellow service members of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss,” said Col. Lee Hartley, 134th Air Refueling Wing commander. “Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard were present today to ensure honor, respect, and dignity were afforded to Sergeant Knauss and his family.”



Knauss was an active duty Soldier assigned to the 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.



A service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 11 at Gibbs High School, where Knauss was a graduate. The public has been invited to pay their respects in the school’s gymnasium, where Knauss will be lying in repose.

