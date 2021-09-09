NAVFAC EXWC Light Service Support Vehicles Showcased at NMCB3 Logistics Demonstration

In early June, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE (NMCB 3) hosted a logistics demonstration, referred to as a ‘LogDemo’, to showcase their light service support vehicle (LSSV) of General Motors (GM) vehicles and trucks.



The daylong demonstration afforded the opportunity for service members who have been assigned the GM-specific LSSV’s at their respective commands to meet with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Expeditionary Programs Office (ExPO), to ensure each command has all the support to maintain the LSSV’s multiple configurations to sustain the lifecycle of all vehicles.



During the LogDemo, expeditionary product support integration managers, along with NMCB 3’s Alfa company leadership, reviewed data from all aspects of lifecycle support, including configuration management, maintenance planning, technical manual evaluation, maintenance index pages, and allowance parts list support.



Teams from NAVFAC EXWC met with LSSV end users to review how the NAVFAC Enterprise can better support the Fleet with their direct involvement in the LSSV’s life cycle sustainment process. At this time, action items were identified by the group and processes were assessed as a method of improving the results obtained during the LogDemo.



This latest event marks the first of several LogDemos slated to be conducted for expeditionary and construction equipment in the next 18 months, to offer smarter support for all aspects of civil engineer support equipment logistics. By offering LogDemos on a reoccurring basis, NAVFAC EXWC has laid the groundwork to ensure Sailors have what they need when they need it most, and to ensure all required maintenance and supply support for the unit’s operational tasking is up-to-date.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, testing, evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and pragmatic expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 11:50 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US