AMC Leadership Visits Pease

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. -- Leaders from the Air Mobility Command toured Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 7, 2021.



Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, command chief master sergeant for Air Mobility Command, met with local New Hampshire state and National Guard leadership and recognized Airmen who showed outstanding support of the AMC mission.



Van Ovost and Kruzelnick also addressed Pease Airmen during an all hands meeting.



“First, I want to thank all of you,” said Van Ovost. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to be commander of the Air Mobility Command, watching all of you come together to make the mission happen even in tumultuous times. Thank you for all you do.”



The 157th Air Refueling Wing has led the way as the first Air National Guard Base to receive the KC-46A Pegasus. Van Ovost said the Airmen at Pease are the future of strategic deterrence.



“Chief and I have been so excited to see and hear the great things Pease is bringing to the force,” Van Ovost exclaimed. “When we think about the future we think about you. You will be the experts.”



According to Kruzelnick, being a guard base with a large traditional force, Pease brings unique warfighting capabilities to the mission of the AMC.



“You have all of this great knowledge about your industry and knowledge of things that are outside of the military,” Kruzelnick said. “You bring that knowledge in and use it as part of our military operations. Your unique expertise makes us that much better."



During her remarks, Van Ovost also stated that Pease is slated to welcome an active duty component in June of 2022, two years earlier than initially planned and only two years after the last active duty squadron departed the base.



“You are trailblazers,” Van Ovost said. “Once again you’ll be welcoming the total force and you'll be the first ones to have boots on the ground. You will be able to show everyone how it’s done.”



The Airmen of the 157th have made the base a welcome home to the fifth generation aircraft and the future of Air Refueling.



“When I think about the future strategic environment I know the future is [the KC-46] aircraft and this team,” Van Ovost said. “The future is the 157th.”



As Van Ovost prepared to depart the base after the all-call, she paused to talk with Airmen and presented her personal challenge coin to five Airmen, in recognition of their work during the state’s COVID-19 relief mission and dedication to consistently bettering themselves, their wingmen and the mission environment as a whole.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 08:51 Story ID: 404770 Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Leadership Visits Pease, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.