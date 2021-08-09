Garrison employees recognized for length of service

Photo By Ila Dermanoski | Klaus Herbst from the Directorate of Public Works, is recognized for his 45 years of...... read more read more Photo By Ila Dermanoski | Klaus Herbst from the Directorate of Public Works, is recognized for his 45 years of civilian service to the Army as Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mitchell Jones, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell and Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington look on. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden recognized and awarded 26 garrison employees for their civilian service, ranging from 5-45+ years, on Wednesday.



Klaus Herbst, an engineer technician for the Directorate of Public Works has served the Army as a civilian employee for over 45 years.



The Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, lauded the awardees for their collective service of over 535 years. “The garrison is like a little city and our garrison employees touch the lives of everyone in this community with what we do.”



He commended the awardees and thanked them for their selfless service, “We could not do what we do every day and accomplish what we do without the expertise and dedication of our civilian workforce,” he said.



Following the ceremony at the Community Activities Center on Clay Kaserne, the awardees and guests enjoyed a reception. Connie Dickey, the Command Information Chief in the Directorate of Public Affairs has 41 years of service to the Army; Juergen Thieme in DPW has 40 years of service; and Herbst has more than 45. They had the honor of cutting the cake with Washington, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell and Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones.