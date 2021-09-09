IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Sailor Helps Citizens in Need

Courtesy Photo | 210908-N-N0484-0002 GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (September 8, 2021) – A coin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210908-N-N0484-0002 GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (September 8, 2021) – A coin and thank you card from Carrollton, Texas paramedics presented to Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Henry Forrest who is attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Jason Melander, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow.



GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Many Sailors throughout the fleet are required to complete cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training every two years, but it is rare for most to ever use those skills.



That wasn’t the case for Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Henry Forrest who is attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow.



Forrest attended a CPR refresher course in mid-July so he could lead division physical training and as an initiative to have all instructors at IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow CPR trained.



Just one week after taking the refresher course, Forrest was visiting friends in Carrollton, Texas when he heard screaming at the community pool nearby. Without hesitating, he rushed to the pool and jumped a fence where he discovered a man unresponsive in the water. He jumped in and was able to get the man out of the water, but he wasn’t breathing. Although there were several bystanders at the pool, no one else knew what to do.



Using the skills he had just learned a week prior, he instinctively ordered a bystander to call 911 and began CPR. Paramedics arrived only a few minutes later and relieved him of CPR duties. Unfortunately, the man passed away at the hospital from a heart attack, but one of the medics later thanked Forrest for stepping in and performing CPR because most people typically freeze up in these situations. Although it was an unfortunate outcome, immediate CPR can more than double a victim’s chance of survival and Forrest’s actions were commended.



When asked if the CPR course prepared him for the incident, Forrest responded, “Yes, it would have been harder without it. It made me more confident, and the training just took over.”



Because of his efforts, the Carrollton medics gave him a coin to show their appreciation for helping a stranger.



Just one week after the CPR incident, Forrest was driving through Cisco, Texas when he witnessed an accident on the highway in a construction zone. Again, without hesitating, he safely parked his car and went to assist those involved. He told his wife to call 911 while he went to assess the damage. Fortunately, no one had any life-threatening injuries, so he had the victims clear the cars in case of fire and waited with them until paramedics showed up.



Forrest’s commitment to the safety of strangers on multiple occasions is a perfect example of living up to the Navy’s core values 24/7, and he challenges every Sailor to do the right thing.



Forrest joined the Navy in early 2003 and attended the Defense Language Institution in Monterey, California to learn Russian. Since then, he completed three direct support and one ALCP tours at Fort Meade, Maryland, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and deployed on many Atlantic and Pacific combatants. He is currently an instructor for the Russian Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analyst course at IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow.



IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow is aligned under IWTC Monterey. As part of the CIWT domain, they provide a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



