US Naval Special Warfare SEALs enhance interoperability through specialized training in Cyprus with Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team

Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt | Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (MYK) conduct immediate action drills lead by a team from US Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E) at a small arms range in Cyprus, Tuesday September 7th, 2021. Joint training in the eastern Mediterranean is essential in maintaining interoperability and strong relationships with our ally and partner nations, ensuring stability throughout the theater.

Limassol, Cyprus – As part of a bi-lateral training exercise in Cyprus the Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (MYK) is hosting U.S. Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E) beginning 07 September 2021. This is one of a series of training events throughout the Eastern Mediterranean directed at building cohesion between NATO allies and partners while increasing readiness in the face of multiple threats to the peace and stability of Europe.

“You can see the very real demonstration of cohesion we build during exercises like this with partners like Cyprus,” said the Naval Special Warfare Officer-in-Charge. “We simply cannot accomplish the mission alone – by exchanging tactics and ideas, we build cohesion necessary to defeat any challenge.”



NSWTU-E is currently training with members of the MYK on maritime operations. Joint training in the eastern Mediterranean is essential in maintaining interoperability and strong relationships with our ally and partner nations, ensuring stability throughout the theater.



Special Operations Command Europe participates in multiple exercises within Europe throughout the year not only with the NATO allies, but important partners such as Cyprus, providing an option to commanders allowing for discreet mission sets in any condition, climate, and terrain.