Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Conduct Bilateral Exercises

PHILIPPINE SEA –The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) participated in two days of bilateral maritime exercises with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.



The exercises were designed to address common maritime security priorities and concerns, enhance interoperability and communication, and strengthen enduring relationships.



“The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is honored to participate in these bilateral exercises with our allies from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. “It’s this seamless coordination between regional allies and partners that provides the most effective deterrent against aggression and best underwrites regional peace and stability. Together, we continue to be forward-leaning forces capable of sustaining fleet readiness in the Indo-Pacific.”



The U.S. Navy and JMSDF fly, sail and operate together with other allies and partners regularly to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. Bilateral exercises strengthen the U.S. Navy’s alliances and partnerships to fortify mutual maritime security and support stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The U.S.-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years and will continue to play a vital role regionally.



“There is no better way to reinforce the U.S. Navy’s commitment to our strategic allies and partners than to train and perform alongside each other as forward-deployed naval forces,” said Capt. Gilbert Clark, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1. “Professional engagement with allies, partners and friends in the region allows us the opportunity to build upon our existing, strong relationships and learn from each other.”



VINCSG units that participated include: Carl Vinson; nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2; staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 and DESRON 1; and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57).



The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships that participated were: two Takanami-class destroyers JS Takanami (DD 110) and JS Onami (DD 111); and one Kongō-class guided missile destroyer JS Kirishima (DD 174).



Carl Vinson, the flagship of VINCSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. This marks the first time that a CSG is deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations with the Air Wing of the Future (AWOTF), including the first operational deployment for both the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter and Navy CMV-22B Osprey.



VINCSG provides a combat-ready force to protect and defend the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its regional allies and partners. Collectively, the VINCSG consists of more than 7,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe.



For more news from VINCSG, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1

