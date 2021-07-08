Defenders Acquire VR Training Technology

GOLDWATER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz. --

The 161st Security Forces Squadron recently incorporated a virtual reality system into their Use of Force training Aug. 7, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix.

The primary use of the Street Smarts VR simulation system will be weapons sustainment, use of force, and weapons handling techniques for the 161st Security Forces members and augmentees.

Tech. Sgt. Steven Gregorich, 161st Unit Training Manager, spearheaded the efforts to acquire the innovative VR system.

“When I initially heard about this, I thought ‘that just makes sense’,” said Gregorich. “It’s built specifically for Security Forces so the scenarios reflect real-life situations our defenders will encounter.”

Simulators provide an opportunity for defenders to familiarize themselves with situations they are likely to encounter while on duty.

“It’s awesome,” said Tech Sgt. Tim Nye, 161st SFS training instructor. “The scenarios are tailored towards situations that defenders may actually encounter, like during an airshow or a vehicle at the gate.”

The Street Smarts VR differs from previous simulators because it places the trainee in the environment, allowing them to walk around and interact with the scene.

“The ability to block out visual distractions and walk around is a game changer when it comes to the realism aspect of response training, ” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Kennedy, 161st Security Forces Squadron defender.

With the Street Smarts system, evaluators can adjust the outcome and review the training session instantaneously.

“The system records the training session and allows for immediate debriefing,” said Gregorich. “This gives us the opportunity to correct any missteps quickly; giving defenders the chance to reattempt and reinforce good habits.”

The Copperheads are only the third Air National Guard unit to incorporate the Street Smarts VR simulation system into their training routine with plans to expand with more user interfaces.

