9-11 Anniversary Commentary - Still Standing Strong

As I recall, September 11, 2001, started out pretty much like every other day for me, as it may have for you as well.



At the time, I had been in the Army for a little over 11 years. I was a major serving as company commander of a logistics unit providing support to the Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



The horrible news that came out of New York City and Washington, D.C., that morning made it clear that this was a day like no other, and that the days ahead would be very difficult and challenging. Our nation had been attacked in a brutal and cowardly manner, and I knew immediately that I was no longer serving in a peacetime Army.



There was a great deal of fear, confusion and anxiety in the air that day, as can be expected when the world you thought you knew is shattered in an instant. But you could also feel a sense of resolve, determination and inner strength. Duty had called, and I and everyone around me stood ready to answer the call.



We all watched as police officers, firefighters and other first responders answered the call and rushed to the scene of the attacks, inspiring us with their courage and devotion. Sadly, many of them gave their lives that day, doing all they could to help save the lives of others who they didn’t even know.



The sacrifices made on 9/11 were followed in the days and years ahead with more sacrifices, as we struggled against the forces of terror and fought to advance the cause of freedom. Two decades on, we mourn those we’ve lost, and offer condolences to their loved ones. This is personal to me, as I was acquainted with some of those whose names have been added to our nation’s roll of honor since the 9/11 attacks.



Time has passed, but grief remains fresh, and remembering the attacks can make it seem as if they happened yesterday. I’m mindful that most junior officers serving in today’s Army have no personal memories of what happened on September 11, 2001, and that most of our new recruits were born after that fateful date.



Having said that, all of them have volunteered to serve, and all of them will be trained and ready to react whenever and wherever duty calls them. We all hope to never see another day like 9/11, but hope is not a plan, so a new generation has stepped forward to do whatever it takes to defend our freedom.



Our soldiers of today – and the members of the other military services, as well as our first responders – stand in an unbroken line that dates back to our nation’s founding, a line that I’m confident will never be broken. The 9/11 attacks were not the first time our nation was imperiled, but we stood strong then just as we had in the past, and we will continue to stand strong, thanks to those who are willing and able to hold the line against the enemies of freedom.



I’m humbled and privileged to count myself among those who serve, and I’m thankful that my career has brought me to the Quad Cities, a heartland community that is second to none when it comes to supporting our military. The values that define our nation are exemplified here, and stand in stark contrast to the values held by terrorists like those who attacked us 20 years ago. They did not win that day, and they never will.



Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan is commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which is headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.

