SJAFB intramural squadron softball teams benefit Airmen

Squadrons from around base formed intramural softball teams and played with the Goldsboro Parks and Recreation League this summer. Squadron and local teams played a series of games against each other which culminated with a double elimination playoff series.



Playing softball on one of the base teams offers many benefits such as physical fitness, stress relief and meeting new people within the military and local community.



“I have been in the military for 19 years and have played about ten seasons of softball during that time,” said Master Sgt. Jerry Gooch, 4th Munitions Support Equipment section chief. “It’s good exercise and it’s allowed me to meet others from around base and the community and compete.”



Getting out of the work environment with coworkers can be a great way to build relations within a squadron.



“It definitely increases moral within the squadron,” said Gooch. “Our squadron is very big and I wouldn’t have met a lot of my players if it wasn’t for intramural softball. It creates a camaraderie between players since they are part of a team and have a common goal of getting better and winning.”



Softball allowed Gooch to meet players in other squadrons as well and that has benefited his career, particularly with any work issues that come up.



In addition to building relationships in the military community playing off base also allows the base populous to interact with and build community relations.



“A lot of civilians are interested in the military and what we do,” said Gooch. “It’s nice to interact with them and have a common interest. Getting out with the civilian sector and talking about community issues is interesting too. It’s nice to hear their perspective on things in Goldsboro.”



There are many benefits to joining a base team and getting involved with the local community. Base teams are open to active duty military, dependents and retirees and no experience is necessary, just a willingness to play and learn. Although softball season has ended, it’s a good idea to find out what is coming up and know the dates so you don’t miss out in the future. If interested, contact the 4th Force Support Squadron for information.

