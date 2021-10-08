Leader’s perspective: MICC up to task for year-end operations

Photo By Ben Gonzales | In his latest leader’s perspective, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey ensures that members...... read more read more Photo By Ben Gonzales | In his latest leader’s perspective, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey ensures that members across the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are dedicated to ensuring the contract requirement needs of mission partners will be met as the government’s fiscal year comes to a close Sept. 30. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Aug. 10, 2021) -- As we are in the midst of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which is our busiest time of year, the men and women of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command have a laser focus on delivering acquisition excellence to all of our mission partners. Know that we are all in this together as you bear down and continue to do your part to complete our vital mission.



We obligate a major portion of our annual spend during the fourth quarter, and I’m confident MICC Soldiers and Army civilians will work tirelessly to provide our mission partners the invaluable contracting goods and services they need to fight and win. No one is an island, and we are a team of contracting professionals all committed to do our part and provide acquisition excellence throughout the Army. If you are a contract specialist at one of our offices, you have a network of seasoned experts to turn to for help -- from contracting officers in the field to professionals at the contracting support brigades and field directorate offices, and even my entire headquarters staff is here to help you. Our end of year war room stands ready to assist with experienced contracting experts and staff for unique and more complex acquisition issues.



What we do is extremely crucial to the Army. No other organization can provide the contracting support that Soldiers and Army civilians of the MICC do every day. We are often sought out by organizations for solutions to meet their mission needs. Understand that you are not just providing a contract, but everyday goods and services our Soldiers and their families rely on to fulfill the mission our nation has asked of them.



The MICC’s priorities of people, execution, readiness and future cultivates a culture committed to our people, our mission and our mission partners’ requirements in order to enable readiness, execute at the speed of relevance and deliver against the Army Modernization Strategy through 2035. To that end, we continue to work together to improve processes through mission analysis and strategic level development, while ensuring we stay aligned with Army Contracting Command and Army Materiel Command priorities of efforts.



In a further effort to take care of our No. 1 priority – our people – AMC has implemented the Ready Army Civilian program. It is designed to ensure a workforce of high caliber employees who are educated and trained to address vastly complex and strategic situations, and who possess the job skills and experiences to manage and lead in a multi-faceted, readiness-based atmosphere. It launched with AMC major subordinate commands in early July and will extend to the AMC enterprise by the end of 2021. I’m fully on board with the Ready Army Civilian program as it will improve our incredible Army civilians in the MICC.



It was a privilege to engage many of our MICC teammates who took part in the Joint Force Contract Exercise 2021 in June. Command Sgt. Maj. Chantel Sena-Diaz and I witnessed firsthand the incredible effort as MICC Soldiers and Air Force Airmen worked through exercise scenarios to learn how they execute together to deliver contracting support and contingency contracting effects during large scale combat operations in a multi-domain environment. JFCE proved that interoperability among the services is vital as we built solid working relationships and showed the importance for future joint contracting exercises.



I’ve begun to circulate across the MICC offices, and I have witnessed the talented pool of professionals throughout the MICC. As I talk to senior Army leaders, it is clear that MICC members are providing valuable contracting solutions that are helping our mission partners win. I applaud your efforts, and ask you to continue to forge enduring outcomes and be the power behind the purchase!



Thank you for your incredible efforts every day in delivering decisive and synchronized business solutions to our mission partners.



People First! Winning Matters! Army Strong!