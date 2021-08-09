Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet OS2 Imani White! She is currently serving as an #instructor at #FreedomHall at the #Navy ‘s only #Bootcamp



White had been working and going to school in #CobbCounty #Georgia before deciding to enlist. Her father, who is also a Sailor, and mother expressed that they thought the Navy was the right choice for her.



“I was young, I needed some guidance, I needed something stable, and I needed a stepping stone for my life. I think I’ve gotten all that out of the military and I’m continuing my schoolwork now.”



OS2 started out as a deck seaman aboard a “small boy”, a term describing ships such as cruisers or destroyers. She originally planned to do an initial contract, get out, and take advantage of the G.I. Bill to finish her education. Now, she’s certain she will stay and find success.



“Now that I’m in the military, it’s not hard. It’s not hard to advance or progress. And now being here (RTC) or even in the fleet, you get the opportunity to provide the guidance that I needed growing up to the younger Sailors.”



White looks forward being part of the training team and seeing the next generation of Sailors. She feels good motivating recruits, and passing on what she’s learned. To her, mentorship can be practiced at any rank.



“You have to put in the work. You have to study and get good evals. I feel like if you have the right chain of command, the right guidance and mentorship, there’s a lot of things in place that can help you get to where you want to be.”



At home, White focuses on family time with her husband and son. While a full-time mom, she already has her next destination in mind.



“Once I leave here, [I want] to go overseas. As long as I’ve been in, I’ve never been stationed overseas!”



#Hooyah OS2 White!

