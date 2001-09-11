A 20 Year Memory: FLETC Employee Joel Kirch Shares 9/11 Experience

Courtesy Photo | (Courtesy Photo provided by Joel Kirch) In foreground wearing blue jacket and mask,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Courtesy Photo provided by Joel Kirch) In foreground wearing blue jacket and mask, FLETC Instructor Joel Kirch, takes a moment to look away from the destruction of September 11, 2001 in New York City. see less | View Image Page

Submitted by Joel Kirch, Instructor, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers



NOTE: Joel Kirch is an instructor in Enforcement Operations Division-Active Response Branch at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) in Glynco, Ga. Prior to this position, he worked with the United States Marshal Service (USMS) as a Chief Inspector. Told in his own words from his personal observances, this is his 9/11 memory…





“On September 11, 2001, I was assigned as a Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal, for the Northern District of New York, Albany NY, Division. At that time, I was a member of the U.S. Marshal National Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).



I was called late that afternoon by USMS Headquarters CIRT Leaders and told to respond to the Southern District of New York (Manhattan) as soon as possible.



Having been on many details in New York City, I knew my way around the area. In fact, I normally stayed at the Vista Hotel which was located between the North and South Towners of the World Trade Center.



But as I arrived in Manhattan early morning on September 12, 2001, I found it very difficult to get my bearings without the Towers to navigate by.



It is impossible to describe what I saw in the area that was so familiar to me.



What has remained with me is the smell of jet fuel, the amount of dust in the air, and debris and damaged vehicles in the streets near Ground Zero.



I reported to the USMS Office in the Federal Court House which is several blocks from the World Trade Center. There I learned that several of our people were involved in the evacuation of the Towers before they fell. All deputies were located, treated for their injuries and were safe and accounted for.



Within a short period of time, all available personnel were at Ground Zero involved in rescue and recovery.



As a CIRT Member one of my priorities was to help assure that our people were being taken care of and remained safe physically and mentally.



We started working the pile on the “bucket crews” which involved placing the debris in 5-gallon buckets and passing the back through a line of volunteers. Within hours there were dump piles 10 to 20 feet tall where the buckets were dumped.



Many of us would work all day, only to return later in the evening and work into early morning digging by hand.



The rescue efforts continued for several days until we were notified it was now a recovery effort, which meant there were no more survivors to save.



As we began the recovery, structural engineers informed us after a couple of weeks that we needed to stop digging due to the fact we were digging under some major portions of the fallen structure that could collapse on the workers.



I was there among the workers and volunteers when former President George W. Bush visited Ground Zero. From my opinion, his presences lifted the spirits of those of us there.



During my thirty days at Ground Zero, I watched the responding Local, State and Federal agencies come together and accomplish unbelievable tasks. The support that we all received from the people of New York City was beyond anything I have ever witnessed. They were there day and night supporting the workers and assuring we were fed and equipped, keeping us strong through it all.



In my 40 plus years in Law Enforcement, I have never been a part of any incident that brought agencies together like 9/11. Officers, agents, firemen and civilians all stayed for as long as they were needed and worked together through it all.



To quote Browning, “For Sudden the Worst Turns the Best to the Brave.”



Not only were there victims of the actions taken on that awful day in 2001. There have been hundreds, maybe thousands of persons who worked the pile and other locations who have died of injuries and diseases contracted from being exposed to toxins and dangerous chemicals. I extend acknowledgements to them also.



I have often told my family and friends the only thing worse than being there, would have been to not have been there. First Responders will understand that statement.”



September 11, 2001.



Etched in memories forever of Joel Kirch.