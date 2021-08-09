Photo By Spc. Nathaniel Gayle | Soldiers with Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment, load...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nathaniel Gayle | Soldiers with Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment, load their assigned M777A2 Howitzer before firing during the live-fire exercise Saber Junction 21 Sept. 1, 2021, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed exercise is designed to assess the readiness of units under 7th Army Training Command to conduct unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany -- Saber Junction 21 kicked off at the Grafenwoehr Training Area with a live-fire artillery exercise before transitioning via a tactical road march to the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, where the exercise will continue until Sep. 24.



Saber Junction 21 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations.



“As with all training exercises, we are preparing for any contingency and improving relations with allied nations and partners,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Ryan, director of the exercise control group at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.



JMRC focuses on multinational interoperability and delivers a realistic, complex operational environment supported by observer/coach-trainers.



The 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts steady state garrison operations in order to facilitate preparation for future full spectrum operations through European Command's area of responsibility, and provides the 7th Army Training Command with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance.



“Joint training exercises continue to strengthen the alliance and partnership,” Ryan said. “It facilitates training, tactics and procedures across multinational militaries.”



Approximately 3,800 participants from the U.S. and ally and partner nations are participating in Saber Junction 21 until the end of September.



Participating nations are Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.



For more information about Saber Junction 21, visit https://www.7atc.army.mil/SaberJunction/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SaberJunction.