    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medics aid evacuees during OAR

    Medics aid evacuees during OAR

    Photo By Airman Edgar Grimaldo | A prescription is written for an evacuee at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021....... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2021

    Story by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Armed Forces medical personnel have been providing evacuees from Afghanistan with level-one patient care during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    With level-one patient care, medical personnel can provide ward-based care where patients don't require organ support.

    “There are families who have been separated, scared, starving and need our help,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Duy Nguyen, 86th Dental Squadron Crisis Action Team representative. “We have to do our part as the largest gateway between Afghanistan and the U.S. to facilitate the efficient and safe transport of both American citizens, Afghan evacuees and other nationals.”

    During normal operations, Airmen from the 86th DS provide dental care for Ramstein TRICARE beneficiaries, ensuring members stay ready to complete the mission.

    The 22nd Medical Group from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas was alerted and sent to Ramstein in support of OAR to give evacuees any medical help they may need until they make it to their next location.

    “With the med support we’re providing, we’re making their lives better,” Airman 1st Class Rhiannon Ero, 22nd MDG medical technician, said. “It's gratifying.”

    Airmen have been working day and night to accommodate the needs of evacuees while they are housed here. Ramstein is taking appropriate measures to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy during OAR.

    “We have done something amazing here,” Nguyen said. “To go from nothing and expecting a population of a few thousand, to now supporting nearly twenty thousand in such a short time is phenomenal. If you could hear some of the stories they are telling, you would have to be a robot not to be moved. I'm proud to be playing a part in this effort to provide them a safe passage."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 04:19
    Story ID: 404670
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
