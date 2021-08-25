Andersen hosts a SNCO Professional Enhancement Seminar

Photo By Airman Breanna Gossett | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Fitte assigned to the 554th Redhorse Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Breanna Gossett | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Fitte assigned to the 554th Redhorse Squadron teaches a class of soon to be Master Sgt. how administrative tasks during a Senior Noncommisioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 25, 2021. The focus of the SNCO PES was to give Tech. Sgts. the tools they need to become successful Master Sgts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett) see less | View Image Page

Thirty one Tech. Sgts. promoting to Master Sgt. attended a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar to prepare for their transition from Tech. Sgts. to Master Sgts. at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 23-27, 2021.

Transitioning from a noncommissioned officer to a senior noncommissioned officer can be challenging due to the high expectations set on the soon to be Master Sgts. but to help tackle some of those challenges, Team Andersen hosted a professional enhancement seminar to guide them through the start of their journey.

“For the SNCO PES I worked with a competent and motivated team to organize a five day event that offers valuable perspectives from experienced SNCOs,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Crandell, career assistance advisor.

Crandell’s responsibility as a career assistance advisor is to provide professional development opportunities to help strengthen their leadership skills, teamwork, followership and communication. Whether it’s a first term Airman, an Airman becoming a NCO or a Tech. Sgt. becoming a SNCO, Crandell is there to be a counselor to all Airmen.

The focus of the PES specifically was to give the future Master Sgts. the tools they need to become successful leaders. They were provided instruction on expectations and responsibilities, leadership skills as a SNCO, administrative tasks and comprehensive airman fitness as well as input from experienced SNCOs such as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Palmer, superintendent of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron.

“The students were also required to research Medal of Honor recipients, leadership principles, Air Force and Andersen Air Force Base history, changes to AFI 36-2903 and major operations,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Gibson assigned to the 554th Redhorse Squadron. “They provided briefs based on the information they collected and shared perspectives with their fellow SNCOs.”

With there being 31 soon to be Master Sgts. and a wide variety of AFSCs that attended, Crandell suggests that they work together as they become SNCOs. This course allowed them to create a network that they can refer back to with any challenges they may face in their near future.

“When the stripe goes on, and leading up to it in most cases, they will be expected to know and understand the responsibilities of a SNCO,” said Crandell.

The PES concluded with the SNCO induction ceremony on Aug. 27, 2021, where they were formally welcomed into the SNCO world by accepting the leadership responsibilities and expectations as they enter their new journey as Master Sgts.