NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Trains with Stateside Reservists, Increases Readiness

Photo By Brandon Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2021) – During the continuity of operations exercise (COOPEX), NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka leaders practice an evacuation and are transported to Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki via mechanized landing craft from the command's main building. On the final day of COOPEX, a simulated severe earthquake struck Japan's Kanto region, requiring NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka personnel to setup a secondary logistics operations center, reestablish communications, continue support for ashore and afloat mission partners in contested scenarios and receive the commanding officer's orders for recovery using alternative forms of communication.

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka Navy Reservists from St. Louis, El Paso and Phoenix traveled to the command’s headquarters 26 miles south of Tokyo, Japan to participate in a series of exercises, training sessions and certifications.



Last year the command’s Reservists played a key role in Keen Edge 2020, a joint command post exercise conducted to increase combat readiness and synchronization between U.S. Forces Japan to prepare them to defend Japan and respond to a regional crisis. This year, Reservists played a critical role in supporting NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s Continuity of Operations Exercise (COOPEX), obtained professional qualifications and studied ways to address challenges in their stateside operations through their training.



“We have to remain just as sharp and just as ready as our skilled active duty and civilian counterparts throughout this command,” said Capt. Clinton Tracy, Navy Reserve NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “We took this opportunity to not only learn from the best, but to show them we are a partner in their daily missions.”



During COOPEX, Navy Reserve NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leaders mirrored their active duty counterparts to train and ensure continuity for future real world scenarios. COOPEX placed the entire command in adverse training conditions, necessitating responses post multiple national disasters experienced within the scenario. Additional Reservists fulfilled roles in security operations, operating and troubleshooting satellite communications kits and reinforcing their active duty counterparts in the logistics operations center. Participation in COOPEX allowed Reservists to dive into the unique experience of supporting forward deployed naval forces (FDNF). This exposure to the FDNF battle rhythm imparted lessons that can further enhance warfighting readiness and the mobilization process.



Some of the Reservists joined NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka for as long as 28 days, allowing them to achieve certifications in advanced traceability and control (ATAC) operations, learning how to process retrograde material through the NAVSUP e-Retrograde Management System (eRMS), reinforcing existing skillsets and completing forklift safety training. After ATAC training and forklift certifications were completed, Reservists provided short term relief for the ATAC team, services that have been in high demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The involvement of the Reservists in NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka missions and daily operations aligns with “Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions 2020,” issued to the Reserve Force on Nov. 24, 2020 by Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force. One of the efforts outlined in the instructions included, “mobilizing the force for conflict against a peer or near-peer adversary requires developing and employing mobilization processes based on the MOB-to-Billet design in order to expedite activation of reserve component forces in times of need.”



“Additionally, by having our Reservists on standby, we can mitigate many of the Indo-Pacific Command region’s most pressing challenges and maintain readiness in the face of COVID,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. Pidgeon also added that Reservists help NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka align with the Secretary of the Navy Mr. Carlos Del Toro’s message in the fight against the four Cs – China, Culture, Climate and COVID.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.