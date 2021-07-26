Public Health provides vigorous lifestyle programs

Courtesy Photo | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – 21st Medical Group Health Promotion provides a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – 21st Medical Group Health Promotion provides a multitude of programs virtually and in person at their classes in the Peterson Space Force Base fitness center including the Bod Pod used for measuring the body’s composition. The programs are available to all Department of Defense ID card holders. To schedule an appointment call (719) 556-4292. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 21st Medical Group Health Promotion office provides a multitude of programs virtually and at their classes in the Peterson Space Force Base fitness center.



The mission of Health Promotion is to provide evidence-based programs to optimize health and readiness; to foster an environment that values health and wellness, empowers individuals and organizations to lead healthy lives and to improve health, mission readiness and productivity.



“Each class is designed to not only increase awareness of the particular subject, but to also help participants learn how to overcome various challenges, how to establish goals, and how to implement small changes to not only be successful in their established goals; but how to progress in those goals safely and healthfully,” said Minda Parsons, 21st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Health Promotion flight commander.





Health Promotion conducts body composition and resting metabolic rate assessments to tailor specific nutrition and exercise programs for individuals. For those with an injury or experiencing joint issues, those who want to get started or improve their fitness performance; anyone who needs nutrition counseling for weight loss or to improve their overall nutrition can make an appointment with the exercise physiologist or registered dietitian.



Health Promotion’s programs include nutrition and fitness optimization, sleep hygiene, stress management, mindfulness, biomechanics of running, cooking classes and more. All classes are conducted by subject matter experts in the different fields relating to the programs.



“This is an organization with untapped potential to affect positive change throughout the garrison by promoting the four pillars of comprehensive Airman fitness,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joel Foster, 21st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander. “All of the programs impact more than just one area of resiliency; which is why it is such a smart idea for Airman and Guardians to take advantage of what the specialists here have to offer, whether that includes nutrition classes or a tailored fitness program. Not only is this the share path to unit resiliency and operational readiness, but it helps us to become more effective in our personal live.”



The programs are available to all Department of Defense ID card holders.



To schedule an in-person or virtual appointment call (719) 556-4292 or visit their offices Monday through Friday.