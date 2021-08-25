Sergeants major assume responsibility of battalions

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Angel Del Valle, left, accepts the 918th Contracting Battalion colors from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Angel Del Valle, left, accepts the 918th Contracting Battalion colors from Lt. Col. Amy Saal during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 20 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Saal is the 918th CBN commander, and Del Valle is the new battalion sergeant major. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Aug. 25, 2021) -- Members of the 901st Contracting Battalion and 918th CBN welcomed their new sergeants major during ceremonies Aug. 20 at Fort Hood, Texas, and at Fort Carson, Colorado.



Sgt. Maj. Nadejda Vorobyeva-Santiago assumed responsibility as the 901st CBN’s senior enlisted leader in a ceremony officiated by battalion commander Lt. Col. Ian Vargas, while Sgt. Maj. Angel Del Valle assumed responsibility of the 918th CBN as its senior enlisted leader in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Col. Amy Saal, battalion commander.



Vorobyeva-Santiago comes to the 901th CBN from her previous assignment with the 923rd CBN at Fort Riley, Kansas. Sgt. Maj. Meshone Rover, the previous 923rd CBN sergeant major, departs for a position as the logistics sergeant major with the 1st Medical Brigade at Fort Hood.



“Thank you for providing me this opportunity to lead and serve the 901st Contracting Battalion. I am truly honored to be selected, and I assume this position with great pride,” Vorobyeva-Santiago said. “I am looking forward to getting to know everyone, working as a team, and whether we are answering to an emergent tasking, working through year-end requirements, or facing effects of COVID-19, by staying focused, resilient, flexible and motivated, we will always be ready for any mission ahead.”



Vorobyeva-Santiago enlisted in the Army in August 2002 as a financial management technician. She completed basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. In 2012, she was assessed into the Army Acquisition Corps as an acquisitions, logistics, and technology NCO.



She is Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level III certified. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from Upper Iowa University and is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration from Webster University.



Del Valle assumed responsibility of the 918th CBN, which was vacant following Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Butler’s departure and lateral promotion as the senior enlisted leader with the 408th Contracting Support Brigade in June at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Prior to arriving at Fort Carson, Del Valle graduated from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Class 71 at Fort Bliss, Texas. His previous assignment was with the 414th Contracting Support Brigade in Italy.



“I am humbled to stand before you here today and to join such an incredible team. It is both a privilege and an honor,” Del Valle said. “I am excited and look forward to serve this organization, its families and the civilian workforce. I am excited to serve looking forward to building upon the reputation of this great organization.”



Del Valle is a native of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and enlisted in the Army in August 2002. He attended basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He graduated AIT as a heavy vehicle operator. He holds three Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology, Sociology, and Criminal Justice from Union College, Kentucky. He also possesses a Master of Public Administration from Strayer University. Del Valle is Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level III certified.



The assumption of responsibility ceremonies included the passing of the battalion colors, which symbolize the heritage and history of the organizations as well as unity and loyalty of their Soldiers. As the new battalion sergeants major, Vorobyeva-Santiago and Del Valle are the keepers of their respective organizational colors.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.