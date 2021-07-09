86 CS expands communication capabilities, supports OAR

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Communication Squadron expanded communication systems to support Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The 86 CS identified an increase in communication support requests.



The squadron quickly overcame the challenges of having many requests. They received unneeded laptops from units on Ramstein and repaired them to provide communication during OAR. Additionally, Airmen worked together to finish jobs efficiently.



“We’re fixing them up and then pushing them out to make sure everyone has the support that they need,” said Staff Sgt. Desiree Humphreys, 86 CS noncommissioned officer in charge of asset management.



One of the biggest challenges was getting power to locations across the flightline that have never had internet. With the help of the 86th Civil Engineering Group, the 86 CS was able to get power to administrative tents and other locations such as the Joint Mobility Processing Center.



“It’s important because the transfer of data seems to be the biggest factor,” said Tech. Sgt. Noah Petramala, 86 CS NCOIC of network infrastructure. “It has been an honor to be a part of this and I’m proud of the team for their dedication and I’m proud to be a part of the Air Force, especially at this time.”

