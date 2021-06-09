Operation Allies Welcome donations at Task Force – Holloman reach capacity

Disclaimer: The content within this article does not constitute official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Air Force or Department of Defense. The Air Force does not endorsement any non-federal government organizations, products or services.



Due to the overwhelming support from the local community, donations for Operation Allies Welcome is at capacity.



Approximately 100 tons of materials has been donated from around the region.



To continue supporting:



- Watch for targeted donations to Afghan evacuees at https://www.alliesrefuge.org/volunteer/holloman-afb and the Holloman Spouses Organization Facebook Page as new needs emerge

- Volunteer with the donation center on base (base access required)



The following Amazon Wish Lists will continue to accept support:



- To support Task Force - Holloman members: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2TVXILKXANKGM?ref_=wl_share



- To support Afghan evacuees: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3O708NZKRSPI4?ref_=wl_share



Those who wish to contribute financially can do so directly to any of the following charities:



- The American Red Cross

- The International Rescue Committee

- The Salvation Army

- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

- International Organization for Migration

- National VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster)



For further questions, contact the Task Force – Holloman Public Affairs at (575) 572-1468.

