Vermont Air National Guard Responds to Winooski Fire



SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 158th Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Winooski on the morning of Sunday, September 5.



Within six minutes of the request, three Vermont Air National Guard firefighters arrived on the scene to assist other local responders who were working to contain a small mattress fire which was producing dense smoke. Initially, the VTANG fire department was assigned as the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT).



“The RIT is a dedicated team assigned to the rescue of firefighters if they get injured or trapped during a fire operation,” said Timothy Francis, shift captain, 158th Fighter Wing Fire and Emergency Services. “While assembling at the RIT staging point, interior crews located a victim inside the structure and began removing them from the second floor via ground ladder.”



The VTANG Fire Department assignment changed to assist with the removal of the victim.



“The victim was removed from the structure and VTANG fire crews packaged and loaded the patient into the ambulance,” Francis said. “Due to the critical condition of the patient, a VTANG firefighter drove the transport ambulance to the hospital allowing for more assistance in the back.”



While patient care and transport was underway, the remaining VTANG fire members on scene continued looking for additional fire or smoke damage. The fire was contained and there were no injuries or damage to any VTANG Fire members or equipment.



The 158th Fighter Wing Fire and Emergency Services routinely assist local first responders in surrounding communities and provide the only fire and emergency response for Burlington International Airport. They have responded to 160 mutual aid requests this year.



For more information contact 158th Fighter Wing Public Affairs; Maj. Meghan Smith, 802-660-5451, 158.fw.public.affairs.org@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 10:47 Story ID: 404578 Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Air National Guard Responds to Winooski Fire, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.