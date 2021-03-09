Commander, NAVFAC Pacific Receives Promotion

The United States Navy promoted Dean VanderLey to the rank of rear admiral upper half during a ceremony held Sept. 1 at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



VanderLey assumed command as Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, and Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in August. He leads a team of more than 9,000 military and civilian personnel across seven Echelon IV commands and public works and construction offices in over 40 locations along the Pacific coast of the U.S. and across the entire Indo-Pacific theater.



Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivered the oath of office for VanderLey and presided over the ceremony.



Following the oath, VanderLey’s wife, Ashley and daughter, Naomi, placed his two-star shoulder boards on him during the promotion ceremony.



VanderLey expressed thanks to his family for the support he received during the course of his military career and the mentors who helped shape his career path.



A native of Tacoma, Washington, VanderLey received his commission in 1991. He is a Calvin College graduate, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University.



VanderLey is a Submarine and Seabee Combat Warfare-Qualified Officer, Joint-Qualified Officer, member of the Acquisition professional community, registered Professional Engineer, and a certified Energy Manager. His decorations include the Legion of Merit (two awards), Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon, and Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals.

