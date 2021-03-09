U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Changes Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Harwell | 210903-N-RL456-0429 MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 3, 2021) — Rear Adm. James Aiken (left),...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Harwell | 210903-N-RL456-0429 MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 3, 2021) — Rear Adm. James Aiken (left), commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. Fourth Fleet (COMUSNAVSO) renders a hand salute to Adm. Craig Faller (right), commander, U.S. Southern Command, after taking command during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 3, 2021. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson (center) was relieved of command by Aiken. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter S. Harwell/Released) see less | View Image Page

Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 3.



Rear Adm. Don. Gabrielson, was relieved by Rear Adm. James Aiken during the ceremony.



The ceremony, presided over by Adm. Craig Faller, commander, U.S. Southern Command, showcased the numerous accomplishments of the command as a whole while paying tribute to the individuals who have maintained the organization’s success for more than 60 years.



Faller said Gabrielson’s presence as U.S. 4th Fleet served to further the already significant relationships with our Caribbean and South American nations and increased operational capabilities of our forces.



“Don and the team here have made a difference in recognizing the importance of this hemisphere. Your team provided the clarity we needed to get after the resources we needed to be successful. You were was always thinking, always working hard, always innovating.” said Faller.



Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, via pre-recorded remarks stated Gabrielson’s numerous accomplishments, citing the outgoing admiral’s ingenuity in organizing some of the U.S. Navy’s highest profile operations and exercises.



“Today is a celebration in every sense, of who we are and what we value as Navy leaders,” Gilday said during his remarks. “Every single day, Rear Adm. Gabrielson unleashed the natural intellect and creativity of everyone around him. He inspired others to embrace problems, spawned powerful outcomes, and strengthened the trust and confidence between the United States and our neighbors. I know Fourth Fleet will stay on its great course with Rear Adm. Aiken in command: our allies will be reassured, our partnerships will be expanded, and naval power throughout the Americas will be strengthened. Last but not least, to our Sailors and Marines serving in Fourth fleet, I can’t thank you enough for the important work you do, day-in and day-out. What you do on a daily basis matters to our Navy, our neighbors, and our nation.”



Gabrielson, addressing those attending the ceremony and watching virtually, said the accomplishments of the command remained a direct reflection of the individuals staffing its ranks.



“It’s an honor beyond words to conclude my service a Fleet commander,” said Gabrielson. “Our mission is to show we are part of the global navy, and we continue to do that every day. We appreciate our partner nations, their relationships and most of all their friendships, which is crucial to our success.



During the change of command ceremony Gabrielson read his orders for retirement, which are effective Nov. 1, 2021.



Gabrielson will retire after 32 years in the Navy and 5 command tours. Before arriving at USNAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet, Gabrielson served as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11/ Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 in Singapore. He also commanded USS Cape St. George (CG 71), and was the first commanding officer of USS Freedom (LCS 1).



Aiken previously served as commander, Carrier Strike Group 3, in Bremerton, Wash. Aiken stated that it is a privilege to take command from a superb leader and pledged to keep U.S. 4th Fleet ready in all respects for future challenges. He is now the 11th commander of U.S Naval Forces Southern Command since was renamed in 2000 and the eighth of U.S. Fleet since re-establishment in 2008.



“I’m honored to be here.” said Aiken. “We need to be thinkers, collaborators, and build on what Admiral Gabrielson has done. To the team, I look forward to what lies ahead and task you to pursue ingenuity and we will continue to be successful together.”



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



For more information and news from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT, and https://twitter.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT