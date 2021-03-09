Blount Island Command Battle Colors Rededicated During 35th Anniversary Celebration

Blount Island Command (BICmd) held a ceremony to celebrate the command’s 35th birthday on Friday, September 3 at 10 a.m. Approximately 50 Marines, Civilian-Marines and contractors attended the event.



Blount Island Command was established on September 1, 1986 as Biennial Maintenance Command, then changing to (BICmd) on May 11, 1989. Colonel John S. Sattely, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presided over the ceremony and made remarks.



Thanking those in attendance Col. Sattely exclaimed, “for those that have served in this command and to those that do so now, you can be proud of the history and accomplishments.”



Col. Sattely said, “For 35 years, BICmd has supported the Corps’ response to named operations, multiple humanitarian and disaster relief deployments, and delivered materiel and technical support to over 70 exercises around to globe.”



During his message, Sattely spoke about the command’s role and capabilities unique to the Marine Corps. The command supports the Marine Corps maritime global prepositioning program for the Department of Defense.



Completing his remarks, Sattely spoke about what the future may hold for the command. “BICmd continues to play a role in future prepositioning objectives as the Marine Corps aligns to the 38th Commandants Planning Guidance” he said.



Jack Sipes, director, Logistics Division, Blount Island Command, joined a small group attendees to share memories after the ceremony.



When recounting past success stories, Sipes said, “For a period of time the command provided simultaneous support to Marines in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan. Those forward deployed



missions, away from the island [BICmd], providing operational logistics support to Marines in the Fleet where they needed it, deserve special recognition,” continued Sipes.



Sipes is a retired Marine with over 30 years of combined federal service, working as a civilian-Marine for BICmd for the last 18 years.

“We have a proud history, and the future of this Jacksonville-based command will be critically important to the Corps as we continue to provide support to Marines around the globe.”

