Construction of new bridge underway at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction equipment is shown set up at Fort McCoy's South J Street on Aug. 24, 2021, so a bridge can be repaired on the street. The street is closed from Aug. 23 through Oct. 29, 2021, from South 8th Avenue to South 9th Avenue for construction of a new bridge over Tarr Creek. Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works is in charge of construction coordination. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Work began Aug. 23 on Fort McCoy’s South J Street on the cantonment area to build a new bridge over Tarr Creek.



The construction, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW), will continue until the end of October.



Post officials closed off the street Aug. 23 from South 8th Avenue to South 9th Avenue until Oct. 29, said DPW Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson.



The project was designed by Short, Elliott, Hendrickson Inc. of La Crosse, Wis., and the construction contract was awarded to RHI LLC — headquartered in West Haven, Utah — on March 30 for $930,107.00, Hanson said.



“The period of performance was intentionally set … in order to minimize the impact the road closure would have on both the training schedule and the public,” Hanson said.



The project consists of removing the entire existing bridge superstructure, including the concrete beams, deck, and steel railings.



“The existing concrete abutments will remain in place and be reused,” Hanson said. “The new bridge superstructure will consist of concrete girders, deck, and guardrails.”



Projects like this also help improve the safety of infrastructure across the post, Hanson added. The location of this particular bridge sees a higher volume of daily traffic on the installation.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements every year.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works contributed to this article.)