NMRTC Bremerton MAP a global congratulatory event

A MAP was needed for all the congratulatory announcements shared across 10 time zones from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton.



For Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kamal Green, forward deployed as a physical therapy technician to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, headquarters of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, command leadership got in touch with him after 9 p.m. at the east Africa base.



The unexpected phone call let him know he was being advanced from his current rank of hospital corpsman third class to hospital corpsman second class as part of the Navy’s Meritoriously Advancement Program (MAP). After Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer shared the news, there was a momentarily pause at the other end of the call.



“I’m speechless, and if anyone knows me, they know that rarely happens,” said Green.



“You’ve always performed well above your pay-grade,” noted NMRFTC Bremerton Command Master Chief Rob Stockton. “You continue to do amazing work. This advancement is well deserved.”



From Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill., to the Armed Service Blood Program at Madigan Army Medical Center, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Everett and several stops in the main hospital of NMRTC Bremerton, other Sailors were caught unawares of the good news.



“I have no words right now. I really appreciate this,” exclaimed Hospitalman Jazmin Del Angel, assigned to NMRTU Everett.



MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible enlisted Sailors in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade. The program allows commanding officers with the opportunity to acknowledge those personnel who have demonstrated they are ready for the next level of responsibility by advancing them in rate. The program also grants greater authority to individual commands to better structure their manning levels, and overall helps the Navy by continuing to develop and reward talented Sailors.



HN Aliciafe Sison, currently supporting a COVID-19 mission working at the Navy’s only enlisted Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, was also surprised from a personal phone call from command leadership.



“We know you’re doing an important mission in helping keep the Navy’s lifeline open. You’re demonstrating readiness in taking your skills to another location to provide support. Advancing you to the next highest pay grade is a testament to your hard work. Everyone here wishes to congratulate you,” shared Fitzpatrick.



Sison could only reply with a one word, “Wow,” she said.



Those advanced to their appointment as a hospital corpsman second class, or third class petty officer in the United States Navy makes them heir to the tradition of naval leadership. By accepting the appointment, they are charged with demonstrating those standards of performance, moral courage, and dedication to the Navy and the nation which may serve as an enviable example to their fellow Navy men and women.



HN Ocean Lewis, assigned to Family Medicine department, was also rendered speechless.



“I’m at a loss for words,” Lewis said, after receiving the congratulatory news from command leadership.



“Family Medicine has some amazing Sailors. HN Lewis has stood above in everything she has done in the department,” commented Capt. Jeff Feinberg, NMRTC Bremerton executive officer.



As a radiologic technician, Kyra James has been notable in her work as mammography administrative coordinator and was a key contributor in the Radiology department achieving 100 percent in the most recent – and highly stringent – Mammography Quality Standards Act inspection. Also recently recognized as the command’s Junior Sailor the Quarter, James also somehow found the time to actively support several command-wide programs designed to aid and assist other enlisted personnel.



“I thank my co-workers and leadership for their great support. Being able to help others here in Radiology and being on the Junior Enlisted Association and part of S.A.S.H.A. (Sailors Against Sexual Harassment and Assault) is just something I do,” James said.



By exhibiting unfailing trust and obedience towards superiors, cooperation and loyalty to their peers, and understanding and strength to subordinates, they will contribute greatly to the effectiveness and good name of the United States Navy.



“Their desire to excel and to guide others must be boundless; their appearance must be a model for others and their performance must be a continual reflection of their sincerity, attention to duty and moral responsibility,” Fitzpatrick shared.



Advancing to hospital corpsman second class are Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Maria Cuenca, Jose Deras, Green, James and Lewis.



This marked the second time being MAP for Cuenca.



“She validated the judgement the first time and validated the decision this time again. Being MAP’d twice is rare and she’s the real deal. She’s always performed above her current pay grade and that type of commitment rubs off,” stated Stockton.



Making the transition to hospital corpsman third class are Hospitalmen Jazmin Del Angel, Roberka Joseph, along with Sison.



“Without question, the Sailors selected for meritorious advancement this cycle have consistently demonstrated Character, Competence and Compassion, and I am confident that each will continue to lead effectively within our organization and across the fleet,” affirmed Fitzpatrick.