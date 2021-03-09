24th FMSU sustains installation

When a Soldier arrives at a new duty station one of the first concerns when in-processing deals with money and their living circumstances. Everyone wants to be sure they are receiving their right amount of money and the Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Detachment 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, provide payment and disbursement services to Soldiers and Civilians at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Hunter Army Airfield.



“We support the installation by providing financial management support whether it is military pay, in-processing, out-processing or any other updates pertaining to entitlements,” said Cpt. Estée Robinson the commander of 24th FMSU.



While also dealing with in-processing and out-processing service members, 24th FMSU works with many forms of disbursing.



“We also have disbursing where we process death gratuities to family members of a fallen Soldier in a timely manner so that they’re able to get support,” said Robinson. “Also with disbursing we do treasure checks and other cash collection vouchers,” said Robinson. “In the next section we conduct commercial vendor services which are any kind of contracting that your unit may have.”



24th FMSU recently returned from their deployment to Qatar which posed different obstacles and served different needs from working stateside.



“When you’re in Qatar there are only green suitors and we deal a lot more with disbursing commercial vendor services,” said Robinson. “Here, there are civilian counterparts we work hand and hand with.”



Not too many Military Occupational Specialities work with civilians which makes part of their job unique. Another perspective that makes finance unique is the cases they deal with regarding Soldiers and their circumstances.



“Our job is a customer based MOS {Military Occupational Specialty} , so we deal with a lot of new situations every day,” said Spc. Phillip Browne a financial management technician assigned to 24th FMSU. “Every Soldier’s circumstances and living situation is different so we have to tailor each service we provide and we learn something new about Soldiers every day.”



Most Soldiers expect to receive a deposit in their accounts on the first and the fifteen of each month. Financial management technicians understand the importance of a Soldier’s pay and insure they are doing their jobs efficiently to be sure that Soldiers receive their pay timely and accurately.



“Our job is important because if we do not do our job Soldiers aren’t paid,” said Browne. “We have to do our job so that the Soldier’s feel like they earned something at the end of the day.”



Though most would directly correlate finance clerks with an office and submitting paperwork, they go the extra mile to educate service members.



“Finance is more than sitting in an office and crunching numbers all day,” said Browne. “It’s more about getting information to Soldiers than trying to manage their money. We also want to make sure Soldiers are financially smart and know what they are spending their money on, where their money is going and what they are receiving.”



Finance technicians also conduct mandatory training along with other unit training to maintain Soldier readiness.



“We work right alongside you,” said Robinson. “We’re trained and qualified at ranges and also participate in field training. Even though we’re in the office we have your back too.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021