CMDCM Brian Davis

Master Chief Brian Davis is a native of La Habra, California, enlisted in the United States Navy in September 2000. Following completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, he reported to Naval Service Training Command Meridian, Mississippi for Yeoman 'A' School.



Upon graduation, he reported for duty with Strike Fighter Squadron 94 (VFA 94) in Lemoore, California deploying aboard USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70) in 2001 and USS NIMITZ (CVN 68) in 2003. His subsequent fleet assignments were Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 (NMCB 4), Port Hueneme, California from March 2007 to June 2010 deploying three times to Iraq and Afghanistan. In January 2014, he reported to Strike Fighter Squadron 22 (VFA 22), in Lemoore, California deploying aboard the USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70) in 2014-2015. His shore duty assignments include USS CONSTITUTION "Old Ironsides" in Charlestown, Massachusetts from March 2004 to March 2007 and as a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) and Fleet Quality Assurance (FQA) Inspector at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois from July 2010 to November 2013.



Master Chief Davis' Command Master Chief tours include Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Jacksonville, Florida, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 115 (VAW 115), Atsugi, Japan/Point Mugu, California and Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW 2) Lemoore, California. He reported as the Command Master Chief of USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) in August 2021.



Master Chief Davis is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (Class 177, Gold) and CMC/COB Course (Class 150). He is qualified as an Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, and a certified Master Training Specialist. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Columbia College of Missouri. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Army Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (six awards), and numerous unit and campaign awards.

