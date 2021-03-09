Navy awards 2nd dry dock project for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard modernization

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) awarded a $63-million construction project Aug. 30 for improvements to the Dry Dock 2 complex at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.



The two-year project, part of the Navy's comprehensive Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), adds enclosures and other facilities to the existing dry dock in order to increase the shipyard's capacity to maintain, modernize, and repair the Navy's attack submarines and return them to the fleet on time.



The enclosures include two towers, storage areas, railcar access, and bay work areas, as well as three bridge cranes and movable roofs.



“Our naval shipyards’ mission to deliver ships and submarines on time to combatant commanders around the world is critical to U.S. national security.” said Capt. Warren LeBeau, SIOP program manager. “This project will improve fleet readiness through improved facilities and infrastructure.”



SIOP is a joint effort between Naval Sea Systems Command, NAVFAC, and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to recapitalize and modernize the infrastructure at the Navy's four public shipyards, including repairing and modernizing dry docks, restoring shipyard facilities and optimizing their placement, and replacing aging and deteriorating capital equipment.



“NAVFAC is the engine behind the Navy’s SIOP efforts, swiftly and strategically providing the facilities engineering and construction support to our NAVSEA and CNIC partners,” said Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic. “The award of this contract is critical to meeting our nation’s urgent strategic infrastructure needs, ensuring our Navy meets its readiness and lethality for generations to come.”



Methuen Construction based in Plaistow, New Hampshire, was awarded the firm-fixed-price contract under a competitive process via the www.SAM.gov website. The contract also contains six unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $93,822,869.



For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/SIOP/.



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 12:24 Story ID: 404510 Location: KITTERY, ME, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy awards 2nd dry dock project for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard modernization, by JC Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.