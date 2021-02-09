Civilians recognized for support of Korean theater blood mission

Courtesy Photo | Pak So-yong, a Korean national civilian employee, is assigned to and supports the 95th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pak So-yong, a Korean national civilian employee, is assigned to and supports the 95th Medical Detachment (Blood Support)'s mission at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Leadership with the 95th Medical Detachment (Blood Support) are recognizing two standout civilians for their commitment and dedication to the unit’s mission.



Pak So-yong and Cho Kwang-il, a pair of Korean nationals assigned to the 95th MDBS at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, work to manage the blood mission’s budget, annual receipts and management of over 4,700 blood products, as well as maintenance of over $2 million of medical equipment, said Maj. Clifford Wong, commander of the 95th MDBS.



Additionally, the duo ensure the continuous training of U.S. Army Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, officers and allied Republic of Korea Soldiers assigned to the unit each year.



“Mrs. Pak and Mr. Cho are both humble professionals that enjoy supporting the critical function of providing a life-saving product,” Wong said. “Their work ensures the complete and overall readiness of the unit to provide blood product support in the Korean Theater of Operation (KTO), and they are honored to a be part of this legacy.”



The 95th MDBS, which maintains the largest forward-operating frozen blood bank in the Department of Defense, is under operational control of USAMMC-K, a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command.



Pak serves at Camp Humphreys, while Cho works at Camp Carroll. They also support the unit’s ability to provide life-saving blood products to several locations, such as Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), Camp Carroll, and Osan and Kunsan Air Force bases.



Pak and Cho also work to ensure the 95th MDBS is ready to provide blood products in the event that the Korean peninsula went into a transition-to-hostilities posture and needed to push out blood products at a higher rate than during armistice.



“Mrs. Pak and Mr. Cho are true heroes to the KTO blood mission,” Wong said. “Their loyalty and dedication to the KTO blood mission ensures that the 65th Medical Brigade is always ready to support the 8th Army and United States Forces Korea in its continuous preparation and readiness to ‘Fight Tonight.’”