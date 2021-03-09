Lafayette, Louisiana Native: Spc. Zakarie Narcisse

Photo By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis | Louisiana National Guard’s Spc. Zakarie Narcisse is a cable installer with...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis | Louisiana National Guard’s Spc. Zakarie Narcisse is a cable installer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Team Wolfhound, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. Narcisse, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, has served in the military for five years. He is originally a cable installer and currently filling the role of an information technology specialist while deployed. see less | View Image Page

Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Louisiana National Guard’s Spc. Zakarie Narcisse is a cable installer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Team Wolfhound, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



Narcisse, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, has served in the military for five years.



He is originally a cable installer and currently filling the role of an information technology specialist while deployed.



Narcisse earned his Security Plus certification during preparation for deployment. This certification allowed him to have elevated rights on the Southwest Asia network. During the deployment, Narcisse has processed over 150 work tickets and performed physical troubleshooting measures on numerous devices.



Narcisse was given the project of installing fiber between multiple points on base to improve base defense capabilities. This project was anticipated to take five days to complete with a six person team; Spc. Narcisse installed over 2,000 ft. of fiber in 18 hours. He also worked outside of his skill set to meet the brigade commander’s intent in the Combined Joint Operations Area by installing multiple communication assets in Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle and MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle.



In addition to his responsibilities in the brigade signal section, Narcisse also works in the badging office at his current location. Since working at the badging office he has issued over 3,000 badges to service members, contractors and coalition forces.



His continued professionalism, dedication and initiative makes Spc. Narcisse a valued addition to TM Wolfhound, while contributing directly to the success of the Tiger Brigade’s operations throughout the CJOA.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana later this year.