Enterprise, Alabama Native: Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Holtum

Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Alabama National Guard’s Sgt. 1st Joshua Holtum is a Infantryman with 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment, Taskforce War Club and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



TF War Club belongs to Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and has been conducting operations in the Combined Joint Operation Area (CJOA) since the beginning of the year.



Holtum, a native of Enterprise, Alabama, has served in the military for 14 years.



While deployed, Holtum has worked in TF War Club’s Tactical Operations Center and has served as a battle noncommissioned officer. As a battle NCO, he facilitated patrols, provided timely information and guidance on mission-critical tasks; resulting in the safe execution of over 800 combat missions and operations.



Holtum displayed an ability to teach and mentor Soldiers to further develop their skills. His efforts contributed to the advanced development of multiple personnel in the area of operations. These efforts also contributed to the cohesiveness in the TOC, which consists of 16 Soldiers, five Marines and two Airmen.



In addition to his duties as a battle NCO, Holtum played an instrumental role in base defense fortification at the combat outpost. Holtum worked to ensure required repairs and improvements were conducted to key battle positions and entry control points. Holtum’s efforts played a direct role in enhancing security and protection for over 250 Soldiers and associated military assets.



His continued professionalism, dedication and initiative makes Sgt. 1st Class Holtum a valued addition to TF War Club, while contributing directly to the success of the Tiger Brigade’s operations throughout the CJOA.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana and Alabama later this year.