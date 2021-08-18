AMC update focused on modernization efforts

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, presents the Exceptional Organization Safety Award – 2 Star Command Level to members of the TACOM Safety Office during an August 18 organizational update to Gen. Edward Daly, commanding general, Army Materiel Command. Pictured from left are, Maj. Gen. Werner; Adam Crafard, director, TACOM Safety Office; Erik Gustafson, and Chris Martinez, Safety and Occupational Health; and Nathan Krzyaniak, Radiation Safety Officer. see less | View Image Page

Detroit Arsenal, Mich. – The tri-annual U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command update conducted Aug. 18 and presented to the Army Materiel Command’s commanding general opened with praise from the senior commander for continued mission successes and mission advancements.



“I’m proud of TACOM. I’m proud of what you do each and every day,” said the AMC Commanding General, Gen. Edward Daly. “I truly believe that, from a ground combat perspective across the Army that, as TACOM goes in terms of its support of tactical and strategic readiness, so goes the Army.”



“There’s no other organization that is as influential at the tactical and strategic readiness level, and dedicated to its modernization as is TACOM, so I want to tell you how much we appreciate the fantastic work you’re doing. I’m unbelievably impressed with and feel confident in that TACOM is doing all the right things and heading in the right direction,” Daly said.



Update topics presented to AMC included an overview of the organic industrial base Modernization Strategy, the TACOM Data Analytics training plan, the Prognostics/Predictive Maintenance program, and advanced manufacturing progress.



Linked to the AMC Strategic Initiatives’ top three priorities of people, readiness and modernization, the TACOM Data Analytics training plan will develop Soldiers and civilians within the current and future workforce.



Individual Development Plans will be updated to include analytic skill-level requirements to foster staff analysis capabilities designed to increase business intelligence operations and support data-driven decisions.



Discussion regarding advanced manufacturing included updates on numbers of parts currently in the AM program, a breakdown of additive and subtractive-manufactured parts produced to date, and identification of parts to be included in the AM program.



Dates of anticipated completion of the Jointless Hull program, with assets at TACOM’s Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing Technology Center and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center at Detroit Arsenal, were noted to be this coming Dec. for the scaled version of the Jointless Hull 3D AM tool at GVSC and June of 2021 for the full-size version at RIA-JMTC.



The full-size Jointless Hull is a large printer that will be capable of printing metal parts up to the size of a combat vehicle. The scaled version will mirror metal-printing capabilities on much smaller parts.



Awards and presentations given during the update included a presentation of the Exceptional Organization Safety Award – 2 Star Command Level to members of the TACOM Safety Office. Those recognized were Adam Crafard, director, TACOM Safety Office; Erik Gustafson, and Chris Martinez, Safety and Occupational Health; and Nathan Krzyaniak, Radiation Safety Officer.