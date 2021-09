Top 5 stories in VA - Sept. 3, 2021

IT’S SEPTEMBER THIRD, TWENTY TWENTY-ONE AND HERE’S THE TOP FIVE STORIES IN VEE-A THIS WEEK.



WHETHER YOU QUALIFY FOR A THIRD DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AND NEED TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT OR YOU’RE JUST TRYING TO GET INTO YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT, THERE’S A CHANCE THAT YOU WILL NEED TO PROVE YOUR COVID-19 VACCINATION STATUS. WHILE YOU CAN CARRY YOUR CDC VACCINATION CARD OR A PHOTO OF IT, YOU CAN GET A COPY OF YOUR VEE-A COVID-19 VACCINE RECORDS ONLINE. IF YOU HAVE A PREMIUM MY HEALTHEVET ACCOUNT, YOU CAN DOWNLOAD OR SHARE A COPY OF YOUR VACCINE RECORDS. THIS OPTION WORKS BEST ON A DESKTOP OR LAPTOP.

WHEN A VETERAN REQUESTS A HEARING FOR AN APPEAL OF A COMPENSATION CLAIM DECISION, THE BOARD OF VETERANS APPEALS MUST HOLD THE HEARING BEFORE DECIDING THE APPEAL. ONCE THE HEARING IS HELD, THE VETERAN’S APPEAL IS PLACED ON THE BOARD’S DOCKET FOR A DECISION. THE BEST AND MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU CAN DO TO HELP THE BOARD HOLD MORE HEARINGS FOR MORE VETERANS IS TO ATTEND YOUR HEARING AT THE SCHEDULED DAY AND TIME.



VETERANS ARE TRAINED TO CARRY THE HEAVY STUFF, BUT THEY DON’T HAVE TO GO THROUGH ANYTHING ALONE. DURING SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH, HELD EVERY SEPTEMBER, TAKE A MOMENT AND REACH OUT FOR SUPPORT. REACH OUT IS A NEW AWARENESS CAMPAIGN FROM VA. BIG LIFE MOMENTS – LIKE TRANSITIONING FROM THE MILITARY, STARTING OR RETIRING FROM A JOB, ENDING A RELATIONSHIP, OR RAISING KIDS – CAN BE OVERWHELMING. VETERANS CAN FIND HELP THROUGH VA RESOURCES OR CONNECTING WITH LOVED ONES AND FELLOW VETERANS.



IF THE END OF THE EVICTION MORATORIUM AFFECTS YOU, VA CAN HELP. OVER THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF, PEOPLE ACROSS THE NATION, INCLUDING VETERANS, HAVE CONFRONTED AN UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OF CHALLENGES AS A RESULT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC. MANY HAVE LOST THEIR JOBS, AFFECTING THEIR ABILITY TO KEEP UP WITH RENT AND OTHER EXPENSES. VETERANS WHO ARE HOMELESS OR AT RISK OF HOMELESSNESS SHOULD CONTACT THE NATIONAL CALL CENTER FOR HOMELESS VETERANS OR VISIT THEIR LOCAL VA MEDICAL CENTER, WHERE VA STAFF ARE STANDING BY TO ASSIST.





VETERANS HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO USE THE LAND THEY FOUGHT TO DEFEND, GETTING ASSISTANCE ALONG THE WAY. EVAN BOONE USED TO SPEND HIS DAYS FIXING FIRE TRUCKS DURING HIS FOUR YEARS IN THE AIR FORCE. NOW, HE SPENDS HIS DAYS TENDING TO COWS, PIGS, SHEEP AND CHICKENS. HE ALSO USED FARMER VETERAN COALITION FOR ASSISTANCE, INCLUDING WEBINARS AND TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES TO LEARN. HE ALSO RECEIVED A FELLOWSHIP IN 2019 AND A GRANT TO BUY A THREE-DOOR GLASS FREEZER FOR HIS FARM STORE.



