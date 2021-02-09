Fitness facility at Fort McCoy’s running track nearing closer to completion

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Sept. 2, 2021, on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Sept. 2, 2021, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., was the contractor for the construction. They were awarded the contract in July 2020, and the completion date is later in 2021. The fitness area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A new $1.7 million fitness facility, building 1395, is nearing closer to completion, said Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is the contractor for the construction of the facility at the Fort McCoy Running Track. They were awarded the contract in July 2020, and the completion date is later in 2021.



The fitness area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“The work is currently 90 percent complete,” Hanson said. “It will be fully complete very soon.”



The new fitness facility will also serve as an alternate location for fitness activities when a renovation of Rumpel Fitness Center begins in the future, Hanson said. The work remaining on the new facility includes site restoration and interior finishes.



The overall scope of work for the facility consisted of constructing a 4,500-square-foot pre-engineered steel building addition to building 1395, as well as a complete renovation of the existing building, Hanson said.



According to the 2021 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy/application/files/1116/1669/7279/2021_Executive_Summary.pdf, more than $3 million in new construction (buildings and ranges) began at Fort McCoy in fiscal year 2020. Additional, also during the same fiscal year $39.3 million worth of contracts for construction, services, and supplies was awarded for the Fort McCoy Garrison. That amount does not include projects funded through the military construction program.



“Fort McCoy takes pride in the support it has provided and the record of excellence it has achieved in supporting every major call to arms the nation has experienced since the post’s founding in 1909,” the executive summary states. “Through strategic business planning initiatives and the efforts of a world-class military and civilian workforce, installation leadership is determined to build on the post’s record to achieve even greater success in the future.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works contributed to this article.)