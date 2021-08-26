Observing National Women’s Equality Day

DAHLGREN, Va. – At the root of the United States is the desire for equality. The colonists living in North America during the 1600s wanted equality. As the Founding Fathers developed the groundbreaking documents of a new country, slogans from the American Revolution like ‘no taxation without representation’ and the feelings of being ‘less than’ residents of Britain acted as a backdrop.



Abigail Adams, wife to Founding Father John Adams, famously wrote, “Remember the ladies, and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors.” Although she made the plea in March 1776, it was not until the 19th Amendment was officially ratified in August 1920 that her plea solidified in the nation’s documents.



“Women are really the foundation of a lot of things we have done in this country, especially the Navy,” said Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Specialist Alisa Dyson. These women are often referred to as “hidden figures,” according to Dyson. “It is important to allow those voices to be heard and their names to be known.”



In observance of the passing of the 19th Amendment, NSWCDD is teaming with other warfare centers under the Naval Sea Systems Command umbrella in commemoration of the anniversary.



The 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution stemmed from the Women’s Suffrage and Empowerment movement, giving women the right to vote. While the right to vote has reached a certain level of equality in the United States, the push for equal opportunities continues around the world. It is a multi-leveled, never-ending thrust.



“Assert yourself. Allow your voice and ideas to be heard, and have the confidence to speak up,” said Dyson when asked how to continue the push for equality. “Even if you think the perception will be off, have that confidence and do your best.”

