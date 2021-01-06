The 2d Audiovisual Squadron opens Phoenix Phitness

COVID-19 has a large impact on how the Air Force handles physical fitness. Lt. Col. Sheryll Klinkel, 2d Audiovisual Squadron commander, wanted to keep physical fitness as a priority while protecting the squadron from the COVID virus.



Capt. Jacqueline Lockett, 2d Audiovisual Squadron was put in charge to help improve the squadron's fitness. Lockett’s team, Staff Sgt. Ashley Smith, commander support staff, and Senior Airman James Kennedy, equipment supply custodian, suggested making a personal squadron gym.



“We wanted to make sure we gave people, Airmen, who have family members at higher risk safe options,”said Lockett. “We don't want them to feel like they have to enter the fitness center on base in order to be healthy.”



Smith made calls to the base fitness center to request equipment and Kennedy organized groups of Airmen and Noncommissioned Officers to collect and transport it. All of the fitness equipment was put in building 1268, a secondary building that 2 AVS owns for its camera equipment.



Due to COVID-19 many gyms have limiting restrictions and the personal squadron gym provides more options for the airmen of 2 AVS. Staff Sgt. Aaron Moudry, unit fitness program manager, is excited to use the squadron gym to improve the squadron's fitness program.



“It not only provides a moral boost for our members but it also provides protection for our members.” said Moudry.



The fitness center is the first of its kind for 2 AVS. During the opening of the squadron gym Klinkel expressed her gratitude. “To say this is a team effort is an understatement. You guy’s built this, you all made this.”



2 AVS is still working on the official name for the squadron gym but “Phoenix Phitness” was suggested by Senior Airman Kennedy.

