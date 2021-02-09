NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN – Kuwait Naval Force Col. Ebraheem Al-Dawai relieved Saudi Border Guard Capt. Ali bin Madi Al-Qahtani as commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 2.



Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of three task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). CTF 152 enhances regional maritime cooperation by focusing on illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf.



"With the dynamic environment that we operate in, it is more important than ever that our strong coalitions endure and thrive," said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and CMF.



Al-Qahtani served as the first commander of CTF 152 from the Saudi Border Guard and led a multinational staff of personnel from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.



"Captain Al-Qahtani blazed a historic trail for the Saudi Border Guard as it was the first time they have taken command of a CMF task force,” said Cooper. “He delivered continuous maritime security coverage in the Arabian Gulf and kept the seas safe."



Al-Qahtani will report to Saudi Border Guard, Eastern Regional Command.



Al-Dawai is reporting from Kuwait Naval Force, Squadron 75 where he served as commander.



This will be the fifth time the Kuwait Naval Force will take command of CTF 152.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 12:33 Story ID: 404427 Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 152 Holds Change of Command, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.