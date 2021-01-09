Fort Carson increases COVID-19 vaccination options and expands testing hours at EACH

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at various Fort Carson locations and has expanded COVID-19 testing hours at the Centralized Screening and Testing Center (CSTC).



In support of the DOD’s effort to vaccinate every eligible service member to improve readiness, the COVID-19 vaccination site at William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center (SEC) is also providing required Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Fort Carson military personnel in coordination with unit operations teams.



COVID-19 Vaccine



The COVID-19 vaccination site at the SEC is available only for active-duty service members. If you are not an active-duty service member, please do not visit the SEC for a vaccine. Vaccinations for active-duty service members are coordinated between unit operations teams.



The Mountain Post Soldier Center (MPSC) is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to active-duty service members in processing at Fort Carson, civilian personnel, contractors, and immunocompromised TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at EACH. Active-duty service members can also receive a second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at this location. Walk-ins are available from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the MPSC located at 6351 Wetzel Avenue, building 1525.



TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled to EACH can schedule an appointment with their primary care clinic to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by calling the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at (719) 526-2273.



TRICARE beneficiaries who are not enrolled to EACH are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from their primary care team, a TRICARE-network pharmacy location, and a local or Colorado health department COVID-19 vaccination site. For more information, visit www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine or www.vaccines.gov.



COVID-19 Testing



Symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for official government travel is available for TRICARE beneficiaries, civilian personnel and contractors at the CSTC. Please bring your DOD ID card and wear a mask when visiting EACH.



The CSTC is open Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Soldier Family Care Center (SFCC) at EACH. Drop off or park in the east parking lot to access the CSTC. For more information, call the COVID-19 Patient Advice Line at 719-524-2684.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 11:10 Story ID: 404420 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson increases COVID-19 vaccination options and expands testing hours at EACH, by Jeanine Mezei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.