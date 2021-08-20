Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Leader Promoted to Colonel

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Zaire McRae, commander of the North Carolina National Guard's 113th Sustainment Brigade, was formally promoted to colonel at a ceremony at the NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2021.

    McRae, a veteran of numerous state and federal deployments, has served state and nation in the NCNG for over 30 years.

    She leads the 1,500 Soldiers of the brigade assigned to armories and readiness centers across the state.

    The brigade deploys providing logistics including fuel, food, medical supplies, repair parts, and other mission-essential equipment and support for federal missions, both national and international, and state active duty missions in the United States.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    113th Sustainment Brigade
    Steel Brigade
    Col. Zaire McRae

