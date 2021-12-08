SJ Airman Fights to stay Fit

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Some people relieve stress by playing video games, others spend time reading, but Senior Airman Brian Price spends his time practicing Jiu-Jitsu.



Price, a 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in his free time at a local gym. Price started training in January after a friend suggested it, and has since competed in two competitions, placing 3rd and 4th in his weight class.



“I do Jiu-Jitsu to learn self-defense, relieve stress and to help stay in peak physical condition,” said Price. “It gives me a great feeling of accomplishment.”



Team building and cardio training are additional benefits of Jiu-Jitsu, added Price. Other members of his work center also participate with him.



“It’s had a great impact on my career,” said Price. “Whether it’s networking, staying in shape, or picking up personal defense skills to help me in a combat situation.”



Price also finds Jiu-Jitsu rewarding in his professional life. EOD is currently in the process of implementing its own Physical Training assessment that will be more strenuous than the Air Force’s standard test, added Price.



“I’m not much of a runner, so it’s a great alternative to cardio,” said Price.



Price said he is a white belt right now, the beginning level, but is slowly making his way up. Jiu-Jitsu requires discipline and continual practice; if you are willing to put in the effort it is really rewarding, added Price.



“I’d say if anyone has the opportunity to train, do it,” said Price. “It’s an awesome experience that has so many benefits. Try it for a couple weeks and see if it’s for you, and if you’re like me, you’re going to be hooked.”

