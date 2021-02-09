Courtesy Translation: Wiesbaden's Incidence over 100: New Corona Rules

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 01 SEP 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Incidence over 100: New Corona Rules



The seven-day incidence in Wiesbaden rose to 109.8 on Wednesday, September 1. The administrative staff of the state capital has therefore decided on new corona rules for Wiesbaden as mandated by the state. The corresponding general decree will enter into force on Friday, 3 September.



As soon as the seven-day incidence exceeds the 100 mark, the state’s prevention and escalation concept stipulates that municipalities must put stricter restrictions into force. The city is required to issue a general decree immediately. Their contents are actually specified by the prevention and escalation concept as well as the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance (CoSchuV). However, the administrative staff has decided not to implement all the mandated measures. This has already been done by other cities. The Wiesbaden General Decree is based on the restrictions that are in effect in Frankfurt. This is intended to avoid a municipal patchwork of corona rules as far as possible. In addition, the state will very likely have to revise the prevention and escalation concept in the near future. Currently, the seven-day incidence plays a decisive role in this. However, the Federal Cabinet has decided to assess the pandemic on the basis of new indicators in the future. In the near future, the main criterion will no longer be the seven-day incidence, but the hospitalization rate.



Starting on Friday, 3 September, the following rules will apply in Wiesbaden, among others: A negative proof by a vaccination, recovery or negative test certificate or a student test booklet (3G rule) is necessary, among other things, in the following situations: before entering indoor or outdoor areas of catering establishments (restaurants, bars, cafés, ...), leisure facilities, sports facilities (gyms, indoor pools or sports halls), cultural offers (theater, movie theaters, concerts, ...), dance halls, Discotheques, clubs, prostitution venues, meetings, trade fairs and events. A negative proof is also required to participate in private events in public or specially rented rooms with more than 25 participants. For access to prostitution sites, dance halls, discotheques and clubs, a test certificate by means of a rapid antigen test is not sufficient anymore. Here, a PCR test using, PoC-PCR or other methods of nucleic acid amplification technique is necessary. The 3G rule does not apply to athletes in elite and professional sports. It also does not apply to children under the age of six or to children over the age of six who have not yet started school. This means that these children do not need negative proof.



There is also a new limit on attendees for events, cultural offerings and larger gatherings. A maximum of 200 people are now allowed to meet outdoors and 100 people indoors. Vaccinated and recovered persons do not count. This also applies to private celebrations in public or specially rented rooms. For private meetings in private rooms, for example in your own apartment, there are no restrictions, but there is an urgent recommendation to observe the hygiene and distance rules there as well. Event rules apply to meetings with 25 and more people.



An FFP2 mask requirement (or equivalent mask) now applies to staff in retirement and nursing homes who are not fully vaccinated or recovered. An FFP2 mask requirement also applies when using services on the body, in particular when visiting a hairdresser or in nail salons. Furthermore, masks are mandatory (medical masks) in schools in face-to-face lessons (also while seated), in shops, in public transportation, as well as in crowded situations in which the minimum distance cannot be kept. This can be the case, for example, when entering shops, while waiting in line, at bus stops or at public performances in pedestrian zones.



The requirements for the number of persons and negative proof (3G rule) do not apply to the exceptions under Section 16, Paragraph 2, of the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance. These are, for example, meetings of persons for professional, educational, care-related or business reasons (owner meetings, lawyers' and notaries' appointments, meetings and court hearings, ...). They also do not apply to the operation of universities, vocational and music academies and non-university research institutions for which a comprehensive distance and hygiene concept exists as well as the conduct of exams (in particular state and career examinations). Further exceptions apply to measures of election advertising for parliamentary and local elections.



In contrast to the prevention and escalation concept, no tightening has been ordered in the following areas: contact restrictions in public spaces as well as for wholesale and retail. The Ministry of Social Affairs has been informed of this procedure. Should the Ministry of Social Affairs nevertheless order an immediate complete implementation of the prevention and escalation concept, a corresponding general decree will be prepared.



Citizens who still want to receive a vaccination in the vaccination center must hurry: In coordination with the state, the vaccination center closes on Sunday, Sep. 19th. The last day that vaccinations are done is Saturday, Sep. 18th. Until then, it is still possible to receive a first, second or, if authorized by priority group, a third vaccination in the vaccination center without an appointment. All vaccinations are free of charge for citizens. The offer without prior registration or registration is also valid for children and adolescents from the age of twelve on, who will be vaccinated after individual medical consultation. Before the vaccination center closes, there will also be several on-site events. Information on this and current developments around Corona is available on wiesbaden.de/coronavirus. The applicable regulations and general rulings can also be downloaded there.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000408590.php