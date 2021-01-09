Photo Essay: Patriot Warrior 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2021 exercise conduct...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2021 exercise conduct operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Aug. 9, 2021. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. Hundreds of Airmen deployed to Fort McCoy in August 2021 to conduct the training. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2021 exercise conduct operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport and Young Air Assault Strip on Aug. 9, 2021.



Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.



Hundreds of Airmen deployed to Fort McCoy in August 2021 to conduct the training.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



