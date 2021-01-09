Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Patriot Warrior 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Patriot Warrior 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2021 exercise conduct

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2021 exercise conduct operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport and Young Air Assault Strip on Aug. 9, 2021.

    Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.

    Hundreds of Airmen deployed to Fort McCoy in August 2021 to conduct the training.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

