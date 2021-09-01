Commander, Navy Region Southwest visits Naval Base Ventura County

Ventura County, Calif. (NNS) – Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, commander, Navy Region Southwest toured Point Mugu and Port Hueneme during a visit onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Aug. 30, 2021.



Barnett held a 101-brief with staff officers then toured several facilities onboard Point Mugu, including air operations currently supporting a large force exercise (LFE), the proposed MQ-4C Triton UAV facility, and the current Coast Guard Air Station Ventura being constructed, and scheduled to be the branch's main hub of operations in Southern California, providing round-the-clock support to the region.



”Touring NBVC gives me the opportunity to review the capabilities we have to complete fleet missions and visualize the support I can provide in this effort,” said Barnett. “Being mission ready requires well-maintained assets, and properly trained and proficient Sailors. I observed both in Ventura County.”



Barnett joined chief petty officers and junior officers for lunch at the Mugu Galley before breaking to frock Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Cris Reyes to 1st Class Petty Officer under the Navy’s meritorious advancement program (MAP).



“It was honor to host the regional commander onboard NBVC,” said Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. “His visit provided an opportunity to highlight our growth and introduce him to our military-civilian team accomplishing great work throughout Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island.”



The tour concluded onboard Port Hueneme as Barnett observed force protection projects, Seabee operations and the future port site of the extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle (XLUUV) prototypes and associated support elements.



Barnett, a native of Columbia, Tennessee assumed command in July 2021 and is the 53rd commander of Navy Region Southwest.



NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.

