Pa. National Guard Airmen activated for Operation Allies Welcome

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- More than 40 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the United States.



A total of 43 Airmen are on federal orders through the end of September in support of Operation Allies Welcome. They are providing general base support, such as security, firefighting and ground transportation duties as needed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.; Volk Field, Wis.; and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



“We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.”



“Pennsylvania’s Airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “Many of our Airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”



National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from around the nation are helping support Afghan personnel who are temporarily housed at Department of Defense installations as part of Operation Allies Welcome.



The Defense Department, through U.S. Northern Command and at the State Department's request, agreed to provide transportation and temporary housing, sustainment and support in the United States for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals.



U.S. military bases taking in evacuees from Afghanistan include Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico, all in Virginia; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Camp Atterbury, Indiana; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

